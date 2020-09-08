Owing to coronavirus outbreak, several cinema halls across the globe had to be closed considering the health safety of individuals. Even now cinema halls in the country are yet to be reopened and there is no clarity by when it will happen. Due to this there are several film producers who are releasing their movies on OTT platform. There are many regional language movies (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) that have been directly released on OTT platform. This did not go down well with theatre owners. Director Bharathiraja Supports Suriya’s Decision to Release Soorarai Pottru on OTT Platform.

Theatre owners expect the producers to wait for the cinema halls to be reopened and release the new movies directly on the big screen. Now the Tamil Film Producers have put forth a series of terms and conditions that theatres owners will have to abide by if they want the new movies to be released directly on the big screen when multiplexes reopen. Industry expert Ramesh Bala shared the details of the same on Twitter. Some of the conditions are, “Producers will no longer pay VPF” that is Virtual Print Fee, “Ad revenue from Theaters should be shared to Producers”, “Hold over movies shouldn't be changed,” and many others. Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation Threatens to Ban All Movies of Jayasurya and Vijay Babu?

Tamil Film Producers Conditions To Theater Owners:

5. Hold over movies shouldn't be changed. 6. One person running several theaters under the name of "Confirmation" - Movies won't be given to them.. If these conditions are not met, Producers won't be in a position to release new movies when theaters reopen..@offBharathiraja — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 8, 2020

Whenever the theatres will be reopened, there is a series of safety guidelines that they will have to follow as laid by the authorities. It will take time for things to get back to normal, but right now, the health safety of every individual is of utmost importance.

