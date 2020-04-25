Urvashi Rautela’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Actress Requests Fans Not to Respond to Any Posts (Read Tweet)

Urvashi Rautela (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela has been topping the headlines since quite sometime. The posts shared by on her social media account has been observed carefully by netizens. And that’s happening mainly due to the caption she opts for. She has been in spotlight for copy-pasting some other celebs’ words on her social media pages. The actress later on even issued a clarification for the blunder that happened. Right now, the actress has raised some serious concerns through Twitter. Urvashi Rautela has informed through the micro-blogging site that her Facebook account has been hacked and also requested her fans to not respond to any of the posts shared there. Urvashi Rautela Copies US Writer JP Brammer's Tweet on Oscar-Winning Movie Parasite and We Say 'Not Again'.

It was late at night on April 24 that Urvashi Rautela shared this news on Twitter. She tweeted saying, “My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp”. Hours later, the 26-year-old actress even received a response from the Mumbai Police on Twitter that read, “We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber police station”. Urvashi Rautela Keeps Instagram Buzzing with Her Super Hot Throwback Picture.

Urvashi Rautela’s Tweet And Mumbai Police’s Response

We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber police station. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2020

This isn’t the first time that her social media account is getting hacked. Back in October 2017, the actress’ Twitter was hacked and misused. She had later clarified citing that her account was hacked and the tweets shared there was not done by her.