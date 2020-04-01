Urvashi Rautela Copies US Writer JP Brammer's Tweet on Oscar-Winning Movie Parasite and We Say 'Not Again'

Urvashi Rautela (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela sure loves making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Earlier the Pagalpanti actress was trolled for copying supermodel Gigi Hadid's Instagram caption which was more like a letter to media asking them not to dissect any relationship. So why did Rautela copy her statement really? Well, simply because she was spotted on a dinner outing with Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahan Panday and paparazzi believed they were on a date or something. While the actress was quick to put the blame on her social media team and even firing them apparently, seems like she has rehired the same bunch of guys. Urvashi Rautela Blatantly COPIES Gigi Hadid's Instagram Caption, Netizens Troll Her Again!

How else would the history repeat itself in this case? It was only recently when the actress took to her Twitter account to share her views on Bong Joon-Ho's Oscar-winner film, Parasite. Guess she was so engulfed in her emotions after watching the director's take on greed and class discrimination, that it left her speechless. Literally. The actress wanted to react and describe her experience but couldn't pick the right words from the dictionary. So the next thing she did was copying, US writer, JP Brammer's tweet on same, word to word. Diet Sabya ‘Praises’ Urvashi Rautela after She Blatantly Copies Taylor Swift’s Iconic Metallic Balmain Dress (See Pics).

Check Out the Original v/s Copied Tweet

"one thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn't skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love," she tweeted and this is precisely what the NY based writer wrote in his March 3, 2020 tweet. One of the users even commented on how she should have corrected the grammar at least before copy-pasting the writer's entire tweet.

JP Brammer meanwhile didn't make a fuss out of it and mocked her by saying he's rooting for her. Some things don't change and Urvashi is a classic example of that. Hopefully, this time there won't be a social media manager to bear the brunt and she'd own up her mistake - considering the tweet was her own reaction to the film.