Galentine's Day is the perfect occasion to gather your girlfriends and celebrate friendship in style. When it comes to dressing up for this fun-filled day, B-town beauties have always been a source of inspiration. Their trendsetting choices can help you look chic and adorable, making every moment of your celebration memorable. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Actresses in Stunning Pink Gowns (View Pics).

Opt for a flirty A-line dress adorned with playful prints or polka dots. This silhouette flatters all body types and provides both comfort and style as you enjoy brunch or a fun outing with friends. Pair it with stylish ankle boots or cute pumps to elevate the look. Alternatively, consider a chic wrap dress. This versatile option flatters your figure while allowing for easy movement, making it perfect for an afternoon of laughter and games. Floral patterns add a touch of romance and playfulness, while a belt can accentuate your waist, giving you that polished finish. Get Party Ready With Shanaya Kapoor! Outfits to Seek Inspiration for Your Weekend Parties (View Pics).

Don't forget the power of colour! Soft pastels or vibrant hues like fuchsia or emerald green can brighten your outfit and mood. Accessories such as statement earrings or layered necklaces can add extra flair without overwhelming your look. To check out some of our cool outfit suggestions for the party with your girl gang, keep scrolling!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whether you're channelling the grace of a Bollywood diva or opting for a more laid-back vibe, cute dresses inspired by B-town's finest will ensure you shine bright this Galentine's Day. Delve into your wardrobe, mix and match, and get ready for a fabulous celebration with your closest friends!

