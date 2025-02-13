Valentine’s Day, observed every year on February 14, is a celebration of love, affection and heartfelt connections. It is a day when people across the world express their love for their partners. But other than celebrating romance, some even celebrate family bonds and friendships. While it is widely popular among couples, Valentine’s Day is also a reminder to cherish all forms of love. The day is marked by heartfelt gifts, letters, and—perhaps most beautifully—music. Songs have a magical way of capturing emotions that words alone often cannot. Valentine’s Day 2025: From Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘96’ to Sai Pallavi-Varun Tej’s ‘Fidaa’ – 5 Iconic South Romantic Movies To Watch This Season of Love!

A melody, a lyric, can instantly transport us to a special moment. South Indian cinema, known for its soul-stirring music, has gifted us some of the most romantic songs of all time. From “Sreeragamo” to “Nenjukkul Peidhidum”, these songs continue to define romance for generations. If you’re looking to set the perfect mood this Valentine’s Day 2025, here are five timeless South Indian romantic songs that deserve a place on your playlist: Valentine’s Day 2025: From Choi Woo-Shik’s ‘Our Beloved Summer’ to Gong Yoo’s ‘Goblin’, 5 Romantic Korean Dramas You Can’t Miss This February 14.

‘Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale’ (Telugu) from ‘Geetha Govindam’

“Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale” beautifully captures the innocence of first love, melodious track sung by Sid Sriram. This song became an instant favourite among lovers when Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, was released.

‘Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan’ (Tamil) from ‘Guna’

This evergreen romantic classic from Guna is filled with longing and deep emotion. Sung by Kamal Haasan and S Janaki, “Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan” is more than just a song, making it a must-play on Valentine’s Day.

‘Malare’ (Malayalam) from ‘Premam’

Few songs have defined modern romance the way “Malare” has. This soothing melody from Premam, picturised on Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi, with Vijay Yesudas’ soulful voice, makes it a perfect track to relive sweet romantic memories.

‘Nenjukkul Peidhidum’ (Tamil) from ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’

“Nenjukkul Peidhidum” is a melodious track from Suriya and Sameera Reddy’s film Vaaranam Aayiram that tugs at the heartstrings. Sung by Hariharan, Devan Ekambaram and VV Prassanna, this song beautifully conveys the deep admiration one feels for their loved one.

‘Sreeragamo’ (Malayalam) from ‘Pavithram’

This beautiful song from Pavithram is a melody that transcends time. With its soulful composition and meaningful lyrics, “Sreeragamo” is a song that expresses love in its purest form. Whether you’re reminiscing about old love or celebrating new beginnings, this track from Mohanlal and Shobhana’s film will touch your heart.

South Indian film music has a way of capturing love in all its shades. So, this Valentine’s Day, let these melodies take you on a journey of love, memories and heartfelt moments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).