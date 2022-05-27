Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was in the capital to unveil the new track from his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has given a cryptic reply on him making a digital debut. "I don't think I can give details about this. But something in the works.. Hai kuch something prime. The world is getting smaller in concerns with information and technology. There are certain genres that work well on streaming and there are some in theatres but definitely audience wants to consume content." Jugjugg Jeeyo Song The Punjaabban: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani Enthrall Fans by Launching Their New Number in Delhi.

"They want to be entertained for sure. Right now whatever the environment is... we want entertainment. We want to laugh and enjoy." Varun was in New Delhi with his co-actor Kiara Advani to unveil the first track 'The Punjaabban' from the upcoming film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song The Punjaabban: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s Desi Track to Be Out On May 28 (Watch Teaser Video).

The film, which delves around the concept of divorce, is slated to release in theatres on June 24. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2022 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).