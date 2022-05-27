Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani got a warm welcome in the national capital as they were greeted with loud cheers, hoots and whistles. The actors were in New Delhi on Friday for launching their new number 'The Punjaabban' song from their upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Officially dropping on Saturday, in an exclusive showcase to media and fans of the two stars. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song The Punjaabban: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s Desi Track to Be Out On May 28 (Watch Teaser Video).

Varun and Kiara also danced and showed their fans the hook step of the number, which also stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, in the Connaught Place area of New Delhi. 'The Punjaabban' song is the same number which recently got pulled into a controversy as Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accused filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter on "copying" his song 'Nach Punjaban' in his upcoming production without his permission. Jugjugg Jeeyo: T-Series Responds To Abrar Ul Haq’s Accusations Over ‘Nach Punjaban’ Been Copied, Says ‘Legally Acquired The Rights To Adapt The Song’.

Addressing the copyright issue at the song launch, Varun said: "T-series has put out an official statement about this they legally licensed the rights. I think when you have international companies like Youtube, Spotify ... When they are playing music they have very strict laws about copyrights. It's no joke. All the processes have been followed." Slated to release in theatres on June 24, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2022 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).