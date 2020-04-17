Veere Di Wedding 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Play a Stripper in the Film's Sequel?

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Rhea Kapoor has already confirmed the reports of working on a sequel to Veere Di Wedding, she recently made a startling revelation about Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in the same. While the 2018 release revolved around four best friends who navigate their friendship through tough times, we wonder if the sequel would be on similar lines. Anyway, point of discussion here is Bebo's role and Rhea Kapoor in her appearance on Kareena's Radio show, What Women Want, Season 2 revealed that the Omkara actress may play a stripper in the sequel. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker's Veere Di Wedding to Have a Sequel, Confirms Producer Rhea Kapoor.

It was during the last segment of the show that Kareena asked Rhea to name members of the Kapoor family that would fit in professions like a masseuse, politician and stripper. While the producer named Sonam and Anil Kapoor for the first two professions respectively, she suggested Bebo's name for a stripper. "I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news," Rhea said while elaborating on her reply. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Pic With Her Girl Gang Looks Like a Still From a Chick-Flick!

Check Out the Episode Here

Kareena then joked saying, “I think you are the eternal stripper because you are always like, ‘Show something, wear sleeveless, show some skin…’ So that’s it, you are that type. You are an exhibitionist.” Well, let's hope the sequel turns out to be as interesting as the original movie. Meanwhile, the producer has assured that the sequel will happen sooner than she thought and she's pretty excited for the same.