Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker's Veere Di Wedding to Have a Sequel, Confirms Producer Rhea Kapoor

Veere Di Wedding sequel is happening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For all the Veere Di Wedding fans, here's big news coming your way. The ones who were eagerly waiting for the makers to plan a sequel to this movie would be elated on hearing the confirmation coming straight from the horse's mouth. In a recent 'Ask Me Anything' Session on Instagram, Rhea Kapoor confirmed the development happening and suggested how the project may start rolling sooner than what she had expected. The producer's confirmation has certainly gotten us all excited and we hope for the official announcement to come our way very soon. Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Groove to 'Taarefan' Together and We are Loving This Veere Di Wedding Reunion (Watch Video).

When an Instagram user asked Rhea about the sequel to Veere Di Wedding, the stylist and the producer simply said, "I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited." Well, not just you Rhea but we all are super excited. Veere Di Wedding was a hit at the box office and we don't think of a reason why it shouldn't have a sequel. Anil Kapoor in Race 3, Swara Bhasker in Veere Di Wedding, Vicky Kaushal in Sanju - 13 Scene-Stealing Performances in Bollywood Movies of 2018.

While Rhea's affirmative reply has only come today, Kareena had actually green-lighted the project way back in 2019. In her interaction with Pinkvilla, Bebo had confirmed a sequel saying, "Well, I think she is planning it. We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them." So yes, pinch yourself all you want but this is not a drill and the sequel is indeed being made.