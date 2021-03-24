Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared his recipe for success. He says hard work is something that marinates over time. Vicky posted a picture on social media, where he is seen practicing archery. He also referenced author-gospel musician Kirk Franklin in the caption. The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal Shares Powerful First Look Posters of the Film As Aditya Dhar’s URI Complete 2 Years of Its Release.

"Hard-work is something you marinate over time... it's not microwaveable.. #kirkfranklin," he wrote. The actor, who was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, is working on his next Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship: Before Vicky Kaushal's Film, Looking Back At the Five Spookiest Horror Films Made in Bollywood.

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post Below:

He will also be seen in the film The Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

