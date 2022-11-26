Vikram Gokhale, who has worked extensively in Hindi and Marathi cinema is no more. The veteran actor passed away on November 26 due to multiple organ failure. He was 77. Reportedly, he was admitted at a private hospital in Pune since more than 15 days. As soon as the actor’s death news was out, industry wallahs and fans mourned the loss of a gem. Having said that, to celebrate his legacy and remember his achievements, here’s everything you should know about Vikram Gokhale. Vikram Gokhale Dies at 82; Veteran Actor of Marathi and Hindi Cinema Has Passed Away in Pune.

Son of Chandrakant Gokhale, Vikram Gokhale started his career in 1960s with Marathi theatre. After making a mark in plays, he ventured into Bollywood and made his debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana in 1971. Later, he made his directorial debut in Marathi cinema in 2010 with Aaghaat.

Talking about Bollywood, Agneepath, Khuda Gawah, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and the latest Nikamma are a few prominent films that the veteran movie star was part of. Now, coming to awards, Vikram Gokhale won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2013 Marathi film, Anumati. He has also been bestowed upon Vikram Sangeet Natak Academy Award, which is the greatest honour dedicated to theatre artists in India.

Last but not the least, Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and their two daughters. His final rites are expected to be held in Pune today (Nov 26). May his soul RIP.

