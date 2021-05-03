Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he has raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend. RIP Amit Mistry: Vir Das, Kubbra Sait, Tisca Chopra and Others Mourn the Untimely Demise of the Kya Kehna Actor.

"Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome," Vir tweeted. As Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled for Endorsing Chyawanprash Claiming Protection From Coronavirus, Vir Das Throws Subtle Shade With This Throwback Video.

Check Out Vir Das' Tweet Below:

Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. 🙏 #VirDasAtHome — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 3, 2021

Last month, he had shared on the micro-blogging website that he was hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2021 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).