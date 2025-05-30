Famous People Born on May 31: Famous birthdays on May 31 include iconic personalities from around the world. Legendary actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood is celebrated for his contributions to cinema, while former American football star Joe Namath is remembered for his sporting achievements. Versatile actors like Colin Farrell, Brooke Shields, and Lea Thompson also share this birthday. In the music world, Normani and Azealia Banks have made their mark with distinctive styles. Talented Indian stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Vir Das, and television personality VJ Andy add to the day's significance. Historical figure Ahilyabai Holkar is honoured for her visionary leadership. The list also includes acclaimed actress Archie Panjabi, respected cricket umpire Steve Bucknor, footballer Marco Reus, and tennis champion Iga Świątek, making May 31 a day rich with talent and legacy. May 31 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 31, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Clint Eastwood, American actor and film director Joe Namath, American american football quarterback Colin Farrell, Irish actor Brooke Shields, American actress Normani, American singer Lea Thompson, American actress and singer Sobhita Dhulipala, Indian actress Azealia Banks, American rapper and singer-songwriter Archie Panjabi, English actress Vir Das, Indian comedian and actor Ahilyabai Holkar, Former Indian Queen of the Malwa kingdom (31 May 1725 – 13 August 1795) VJ Andy, British TV personality Steve Bucknor, Jamaican cricket umpire Marco Reus, German footballer Iga Świątek, Polish tennis player

