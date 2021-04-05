Akshay Kumar getting diagnosed with COVID-19 has come with a lot of reactions from his fans, non-fans and anti-fans. While some are wishing him a speedy recovery, others couldn't shake off the fact that he endorsed a Chwayanprash brand that claimed protection from Coronavirus and yet got infected. It's not just him, a good number of people from the sets of his movie Ram Setu also tested positive. If anybody is wondering what is this magic potion called Chawyanprash, Vir Das attempts to explain here. The Bubble: Vir Das Is Excited To Be a Part of Judd Apatow’s Upcoming Ensemble Comedy on Netflix

Vir shared a throwback video, a Netflix special, where he talks to the audience about Chawyanprash. He tried to do a lot of digging about the ingredients of it on Google but he found nothing much. It all ended with some honey and 'Stuff'. He also rightfully captures how we Indian kids are brought up to regard Chawyanprash as the sole saviour for any ailment under the sun.

Check out Vir Das's video right here...

I'm just gonna leave this here:https://t.co/eOnshVvUdX — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 5, 2021

A lot of Bollywood actors and actresses are testing positive one after the other. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Karthik Aryan and many more. Mumbai's Coronagraph has been escalating and these actors weren't spared.

