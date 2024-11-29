Popular stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das had the incredible honour of hosting the 52nd International Emmy Awards. This opportunity came a year after he won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series. Unlike the Primetime Emmy Awards, the International Emmys don’t receive a full-fledged televised broadcast—you can only watch them on their official website. However, Vir Das made sure his fans didn’t miss out by sharing his entire opening monologue on social media. International Emmy Awards 2024: Vir Das Hosts in Bold East-West Fusion Look by Designer Shubangi Bajpai (View Pics).

In his signature style, Das delivered a hilarious roast, taking jabs at topics like American elections and Elon Musk with his trademark tongue-in-cheek humour. Even the Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate incident from the Oscars 2022 and Joe Rogan weren't spared in the series of biting jokes.

Toward the end of the monologue, he added a desi touch by quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic line from Baazigar (1993): "Haar ke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hain" ("The one who wins after losing is called a champion"). While reflecting on the themes of success and failure, he couldn’t resist adding a cheeky remark, reminding everyone that the character delivering the line later went on to murder quite a few people in the film! International Emmy Awards 2024 Winners: ‘Drops of God’, ‘División Palermo’ and ‘The Vow’ Earn Major Honours! See the Full Winners List Here.

Watch Vir Das' Opening Monologue at the International Emmy Awards 2024 Here:

I was so grateful to host the International Emmy Awards 🇮🇳🙏 @iemmys Did a monologue to very formal, very beautiful people from across the world about...well... pic.twitter.com/JZoyhgN1Mg — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 28, 2024

After leaving the audience in splits with his hosting here, we do hope that Vir Das gets further hosting duties in the West. Maybe he will get to host the Primetime Emmy Awards or even the Oscars one day. What say?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 12:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).