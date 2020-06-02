Wajid Khan Died of Cardiac Arrest, Had Tested Positive for COVID-19, Confirms Brother Sajid Khan

Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Music composer and singer, Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo breathed his last on the morning of June 1, 2020. He was a popular name in Bollywood and was known for his music compositions in movies like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger and Dabangg. The 42-year-old singer had underlying kidney issues but he died due to a cardiac arrest. His brother Sajid Khan in his conversation with PTI had confirmed that Wajid had tested positive for COVID-19 but died due to cardiac arrest. Wajid Khan's Old Viral Video From Hospital Singing Salman Khan's Dabangg Track Will Make You Miss Him More.

Wajid was laid to rest at Versova cemetery in the afternoon with close friends and family members in attendance. "He was buried around the afternoon at around 1:00 pm. Because of the lockdown and COVID issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There were police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry, were present," a source close to the musician told PTI. Wajid Khan Passes Away, Salman Khan Condoles His Death And Says 'May Your Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace'.

Salman Khan's Eid special song, Bhai Bhai will be remembered as his last work though he has also composed the music for Salman Khan's Radhe along with his brother. Wajid Khan's death startled the industry folks who were still mourning Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise. Many actors took to their social media accounts to mourn his demise and offer condolences to his family. Meanwhile, his mother has also tested positive for coronavirus and apparently, she's unaware of her son's death.