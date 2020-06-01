Wajid Khan Passes Away, Salman Khan Condoles His Death And Says 'May Your Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace'

Salman Khan and Wajid Khan on Bigg Boss (Photo credit: Twitter)

Yet another heartbreaking news from the industry. Wajid Khan from the hit Sajid-Wajid composer duo is no more. Sonu Nigam had apparently confirmed to an entertainment journalist that the singer-composer was suffering from COVID-19. Sajid-Wajid had given us some of the best songs to hum and sing. Their compositions for Salman Khan has always been chart-toppers, so it is quite natural for the actor to miss him even more. He took to Twitter to condole the death saying, "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent." Due to the many restrictions and lockdown, Salman wouldn't even make it to his funeral. RIP Wajid Khan: Did You Know the Late Composer-Singer Worked On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 4 Title Track and IPL’s Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka’ Theme Song?

While confirming that Wajid Khan was suffering from COVID-19, his brother Sajid also informed PTI, "He died of a cardiac arrest." Salman Khan's tweet says how much he is missing him.

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Sajid Khan also told PTI, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."