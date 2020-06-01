Wajid Khan Passes Away at 43! Sonu Nigam Confirms Sad News of Music Director of Sajid-Wajid Fame and Salman Khan’s Close Friend’s Demise

Wajid Khan No More (File Image)

Wajid Khan, music composer and singer passed away on Sunday night. He was 43. The Bollywood musical artist was renowned for his work along with his brother, Sajid Khan. They were best known as Sajid-Wajid. Playback singer Sonu Nigam with whom Sajid-Wajid collaborated on numerous occasions, confirmed Wajid Khan’s death news to entertainment journalist, Faridoon Shahryar who tweeted, writing, “Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from COVID 19 [sic].” It comes as a big shock to the Hindi film industry who lost one of its talented souls so young.

According to reports published in Filmibeat, The composer has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and was reportedly kept on the ventilator. He was reportedly suffering from kidney problem for some time now. A source close to the online portal, Sanjay Tandon of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) confirmed the news stating, "we have received a message that he is not well and has been hospitalised. I am trying to reach Sajid to know about his condition." However, one did not anticipate Wajid would not make it.

Wajid Khan's Demise

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏 Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Wajid was son of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a tabla player. He along with his brother got the big break when they first scored music for Salman Khan and Kajol-starrer Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. They went on to have a long association with the superstar actor, composing music for several of his hit films such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), Dabangg (2010), No Problem (2010) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012; "Mashallah" only).

Wajid also had a notable career as a singer. "Tajdar-e-Haram" in 2018 Satyameva Jayate, "Chal Maar" in 2016 Tutak Tutak Tutiya, "Shiva Shiva" in 2015 Shiva, "PandeyJee Seeti" in Dabangg 2 and so many more hit songs were sung by the late artist. He had also sung Indian Premier League 4 theme song "Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka", a track that was composed by him and his brother.