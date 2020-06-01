Wajid Khan Funeral: Music Composer Buried Beside Late Actor Irrfan Khan At Versova Cemetary

Wajid Khan, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood's renowned music composer, Wajid Khan passed away on Monday (June 1) at the age of 42. Reportedly, he breathed his last at a Mumbai's hospital after battling with kidney problem. The deceased was suffering from kidney-related troubles and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago. However, the reports also elaborate that he was hit by the COVID-19 bug which added on to the complications. Well, all that being said, the latest reports on Peeppingmoon hint that Wajid's mortal remains have been laid to rest beside late actor Irrfan Khan at Versova cemetery. For the unaware, the Angrezi Medium actor was buried in the same cemetery on April 29, 2020. Wajid Khan Passes Away, Salman Khan Condoles His Death And Says 'May Your Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace'.

The report also adds that only two family members were present during the last rites of Wajid and was laid to rest at 5 am in the morning which is the holy time of azaan (Islamic call to prayer). In the past few months, Bollywood has lost many brilliant talents. Be it veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan or now Wajid, 2020 has literally turned into a dark phase for the showbiz. RIP Wajid Khan: Did You Know the Late Composer-Singer Worked On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 4 Title Track and IPL’s Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka’ Theme Song?

Music composer, Wajid's death has shocked the film fraternity as from the time the death news made it's way to the web, celebs mourned the loss. Salim Merchant, was among the first ones to confirm Wajid’s death and told that Khan was on a ventilator for the last four days.

“He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection ... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,” Salim told PTI. May his soul rest in peace!