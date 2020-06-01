Composer Wajid Khan Passes Away Due to COVID-19, Priyanka Chopra Condoles His Demise (View Tweet)

Priyanka Chopra; Wajid Khan (Photo credit: twitter)

In what is a heartbreaking news to Bollywood music lovers, composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away some time back. He was just 43. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday and the reason for his demise is given to be COVID-19. It was singer Sonu Nigam who first reported the sad news to entertainment journalist, Faridoon Shahryar. Now Priyanka Chopra also confirmed this news, as she condoled the loss of the composer. Wajid Khan Dies at 43 Due to COVID-19! Sonu Nigam Confirms Music Director of Sajid-Wajid Fame and Salman Khan’s Close Friend’s Death News.

In her tweet, she wrote, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers." Along with brother Sajid, Wajid had composed music for her films like Teri Meri Kahaani and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Check out her tweet below:

Sajid-Wajid rose to popularity by composing a song for Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, and the next year delivering one of their biggest hits with Sonu Nigam's indi-pop album, Deewana. Some of their popular soundtracks involve Hello Brother, Tere Naam, The Killer, Partner, Dabangg (and its sequels), and Main Tera Hero. They had also composed the Indian Premier League 4 song "Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka".