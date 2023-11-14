Actor Aadar Jain recently introduced the world to his ‘love’ and new girlfriend Alekha Advani days after Tara Sutaria confirmed she is single, hinting about the duo’s breakup. Currently making waves as the girlfriend of actor Aadar Jain, Alekha's relationship became public when Aadar shared a heartfelt Instagram post, referring to her as the "light of my life." Aadar, the grandson of the legendary Raj Kapoor and cousin to Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, introduced Alekha to the world as a prominent part of his life. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Have Ended Their Relationship - Reports.

For those who are wondering who this new girl is in Aadar Jain’s life. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Alekha Advani?

Alekha Advani is the founder of Mumbai-based community Way Well, Alekha curates wellness events, workshops, sessions, and retreats, bringing a refreshing vibe to the city's bustling entertainment industry. Alekha's journey isn't confined to the glitz and glamour; she is a Cornell Hotel School alumna, having graduated in 2016. Prior to her Bollywood connections, she worked as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles and held an operations-focused role at Soho House in Mumbai. This background reveals a multifaceted woman whose interests span from wellness to global hospitality.

Beyond the glimmer of Bollywood, Alekha Advani is an avid traveller who has explored diverse destinations like New York, the United Kingdom, Thailand, and South Africa. Her global adventures hint at a well-rounded personality with a passion for experiencing different cultures. Aadar Jain's New Flame Alekha Advani's Old Photo of 'Always Third-Wheeling' With Tara Sutaria Resurfaces Amid Relationship Confirmation (View Pic).

Alekha Advani's Old Pics With Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria (Pic Credits: X)

Also a Close Friend of Tara Sutaria

What adds a unique twist to Alekha's story is her friendly relationship with Aadar's ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. Despite the common narrative of tension between exes, Alekha, Aadhar, and Tara have been seen enjoying holiday ventures together. In a lighthearted selfie, Alekha even referred to herself as the "third wheel," showcasing a refreshing and drama-free dynamic.

Seen posing with Aadar's family at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash, Alekha has seamlessly involved herself into the Kapoor family fold.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).