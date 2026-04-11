Amelia Randhawa, the granddaughter of the legendary wrestler and actor Dara Singh, has become a trending topic on social media following a high-profile public appearance. Accompanying her father, actor Vindu Dara Singh, and mother, Dina Umarova, at a recent awards ceremony, Randhawa’s presence has sparked significant interest among netizens and entertainment enthusiasts. Who Is Zene Zoe Warsi? Meet Arshad Warsi’s Daughter Going Viral After Red Carpet Appearance at Award Show.

Amelia Randhawa's Viral Appearance at Recent Event

The spotlight shifted toward the younger generation of the Randhawa family during the Femina Miss India Awards Night. A video capturing the family’s arrival has circulated widely across digital platforms, showing Amelia Randhawa entering the venue alongside her parents.

Dressed in a minimalist black dress, her confident demeanour and resemblance to her mother, Russian model and entrepreneur Dina Umarova, drew immediate praise from observers. Social media users have noted her fitness and poise, with many comparing her screen presence to that of established film personalities.

Amelia Randhawa’s Viral Video With Her Parents Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova

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Who is Amelia Randhawa?

Amelia Randhawa is the daughter of Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova. Born in 2009, she carries the legacy of her grandfather, the late Dara Singh, who is globally recognised for his wrestling career and his iconic portrayal of Lord Hanuman in the television series Ramayan.

While Amelia is frequently seen at industry events with her father, she has spent a significant portion of her time in London and Russia with her mother. Despite her young age, she has already begun establishing a multifaceted professional identity in the creative and business sectors.

Instagram Account of Amelia Randhawa

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Amelia Randhawa Education and Early Career

Randhawa is currently pursuing her academic interests in the United States. She is a student at Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University, where she is focusing on film production and media studies.

She has appeared in a short crime drama film titled Cherry. She also featured in the music video for the track "Somebody's Watching Me". Following in her mother’s footsteps, she has participated in several fashion shows and brand shoots.

Amelia Randhawas Personal Interests and Other Details

Beyond the entertainment industry, Randhawa is involved in the beauty and wellness sector. She reportedly manages a specialised gel nail polish brand and is associated with the operations of high-end salons and spas, working alongside her mother’s business enterprises. Actress and Dancer Madhumati Passes Away; Akshay Kumar and Vindu Dara Singh Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Their Dance Guru (View Posts).

Randhawa maintains a strong focus on fitness, a trait that many fans attribute to her grandfather's athletic background. While her recent viral appearance has led to speculation about a potential full-time career in Bollywood, Randhawa appears to be prioritising her international education and diverse business interests for the time being.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).