Famous People Born on May 6: May 6 marks the birth of many renowned figures across diverse fields, from psychology and politics to entertainment and sports. Among them is Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, and Motilal Nehru, a key figure in India's freedom movement. Hollywood star George Clooney and British actress Naomi Scott share this birth date with K-pop sensation Baekhyun and Brazilian football legend Dani Alves. The day also celebrates talents like Gabourey Sidibe, Tom Bergeron, Roma Downey, and athletes such as Gagan Narang and Mateo Kovačić, making it a date rich with influential personalities. May 6, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Motilal Nehru (6 May 1861 – 6 February 1931) Naomi Scott George Clooney Sigmund Freud (6 May 1856 – 23 September 1939) Baekhyun Shahana Goswami Vindu Dara Singh Gagan Narang Tom Bergeron Gabourey Sidibe Roma Downey Dani Alves Mateo Kovačić

