Bollywood actress Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, is grabbing headlines after safely rescuing a baby near her home in Bareilly. Khushboo, a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army, rescued an abandoned baby girl from a broken-down shelter in her neighbourhood. Sharing a video of the rescue on social media, she appealed for help in identifying the baby and finding her a home through adoption. In the video, the baby girl can be seen lying alone in the shelter, visibly distressed. As Khushboo approaches, the little one starts crying. Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Patani Finds Missing Toddler Girl Near Her House During Morning Walk in Bareilly, Saves Her Life With UP Police's Help (See Pics and Video).

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (April 20), Khushboo Patani shared a video showing how she discovered an abandoned baby girl in a shelter near her house and how she rescued her. In the video, she could be seen walking towards the baby to check on her and pamper her before coming close, saying, "Beta kya hua" (Baby, what happened). As the baby started crying, she said, "Someone abandoned their baby at the backside area of our house." Khushboo later comforted the baby, took her home, and assured that she is now in safe hands.

She then faced the camera and said, "If you're from Bareilly and recognise this baby or if you are her parents, please contact us immediately. Shame on those who abandoned her in such a place."

She captioned her post, "Jako rakhe saiyan ,maar sake nah koi. I hope she will be taken care by authorities and whatever is the chain of command ahead with proper rules and regulations @bareillypolice @uppolice @myogi_adityanath @ministrywcd @narendramodi #betibachaobetipadhao @betibachao @annpurna.devi Please save girl child in our country! kab tak chalega yeh sab ? please. I will ensure that she goes to right hand and her life will be flourished henceforth!" As Khushboo Patani continues to help such innocent souls, here's everything you need to know about her.

Who Is Khushboo Patani?

Khushboo Patani hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She is the elder sister of actress Disha Patani. Khusboo was born on November 23, 1991, to parents Jagdish Singh and Padma Patani. She has two siblings: Disha and her younger brother, Suryansh Patani. Khushboo completed her schooling at the BBL Public School in Bareilly and later pursued a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the DIT School of Engineering, Noida.

She later cracked a government entrance exam and enrolled in the Indian Army as a lieutenant. Khushboo retired from the army at the age of 34 with the rank of Major. Talking about her social media, Khusboo has over 1 Million followers on Instagram with 722 posts and 742 following at the time of writing. According to her IG bion, Khushboo is an Ex-Indian Army Officer(MAJOR), Fitness coach & Entrepreneur. Counsellor & Tarot card reader. Salman Khan and Disha Patani Steal the Show With Their Captivating Performance To ‘Slow Motion’ at Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai (Watch Viral Video).

Khushboo's recent heroic act earned her praise from many on the internet, including Disha Patani and Bhumi Pednekar.

