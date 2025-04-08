Hrithik Roshan has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of a viral trend in the United States. The Bollywood star, who is widely known as the Greek God for his exceptional physique and sharp features, has now impressed netizens in America. A day after Hrithik Roshan attended an event in Atlanta, an American meme handle, TheLizVariant, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring a side-by-side image of two 50-year-old men — one being Hrithik Roshan and the other said to be a middle-aged American man from 1985. The post was captioned, "50-year-olds in 1985 vs 50-year-olds in 2025. Its funny cause its true." ‘Krrish 4’ Is Official! Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut in India’s Biggest Superhero Franchise, Rakesh Roshan-Aditya Chopra To Co-Produce the Biggie.

‘Greek God of Bollywood’ Takes Over America

Thelizvariant's post quickly went viral, with over 10.7 million views and almost 80k likes. The X post resonated well with netizens, sparking a wave of curiosity among international netizens. While many recognised Hrithik Roshan, many Americans had no idea who the person was. A user asked, "Yeah, but who is that guy on the right?" while another wrote, "Compare 50 yr old common citizen in 1985 and 2025. You are comparing a common citizen to a handsome bollywood actor. Not accurate."

Hrithik Roshan’s Viral Meme on X

It’s funny cause it’s true. 🤣🤣🤣 Why do you think that is though? pic.twitter.com/4yzLJTCEVX — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) April 5, 2025

The mystery didn't last long after a fan took the responsibility of introducing Hrithik Roshan to the West. He wrote, "It's Hrithik Roshan a super star from India, he got 'Greek god' aa Nick name for his incredible personality and charisma, from decades he is in top 5 most handsome men in the world list, he is also a dancing sensation. He got numerous international awards." Another user wrote, "This is inspiring."

BTW, He Is 51!

It's Hrithik Roshan a super star from India, he got ' Greek god ' aa Nick name for his incredible personality and charisma, from decades he is in top 5 most handsome men in the world list, he is also a dancing sensation. He got numerous international awards 😊 pic.twitter.com/I4HmBokMBx — Prasad Jain (@PrasadJ09591346) April 6, 2025

We are pretty sure Hrithik Roshan has gained thousands of new fans from the West after that viral post — all thanks to his chiseled physique and undeniable charm. And the best part? Most of them haven't even seen his movies yet. Once they do, their love for him is bound to grow tenfold.

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of War 2. The highly anticipated sequel directed by Ayan Mukerji co-starring Jr NTR is a follow up to the 2019 blockbuster War. Hrithik is also set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, the fourth instalment of India's biggest superhero franchise, Krrish.

