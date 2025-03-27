In an unforgettable moment during the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service, the band performing at Westminster Abbey greeted King Charles III and Queen Camilla with an unexpected and playful twist: they played the iconic Bollywood hit 'Dhoom Machale' from the "Dhoom" franchise. The upbeat and energetic tune, famously associated with high-octane action and Hrithik Roshan’s unforgettable performance, provided a fun contrast to the usual solemnity of the occasion. As the royal family arrived for the event, this surprising musical choice had people talking across the world, especially among Bollywood fans. The infectious rhythm of 'Dhoom Machale' echoed through the grand halls of Westminster Abbey, adding an air of excitement to what was already a historic gathering, bringing together leaders, dignitaries and citizens of the Commonwealth to celebrate unity and solidarity. King Charles III Unveils His First Official Portrait Since His Coronation at Buckingham Palace (See Pics and Video).

