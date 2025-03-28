Actor Hrithik Roshan is set to turn director for the upcoming film Krrish 4 and take the baton from his father Rakesh Roshan for the franchise. The development of the fourth installment of India’s biggest superhero franchise has been confirmed by Rakesh Roshan, who has helmed the earlier 3 parts of the franchise. ‘Krrish 4 Mein Rekhaji Hai?’: Rakesh Roshan Responds to Paparazzo’s Question and Shares Major Update on Hrithik Roshan’s Film (Watch Video).

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year. Confirming the development, Rakesh Roshan said, “I’m passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades”.

He further mentioned, “I couldn’t be more proud to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. Krrish has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights”. The department of direction is not something new for Hrithik as he worked as an assistant director on the sets of films like Karan Arjun, directed by his father. In fact, it was Hrithik who started the trend of actors learning the ropes on a film set, gaining practical knowledge of the technicalities involved in filmmaking, and eventually venturing into acting with the wealth of filmmaking knowledge.

Rakesh Roshan is thrilled that Aditya Chopra is taking over the reigns of ‘Krrish 4’ as the producer. He further mentioned, “It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of Krrish 4. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director’s chair. Adi and Yash Raj Films have the knowledge, understanding and technological might to produce this film and add great value to this project”. ‘I Won’t Be Directing Any Further’: Rakesh Roshan Bids Farewell to Filmmaking, Unveils Exciting Future Plans for Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’ (Watch Video).

“Hrithik and Adi coming together as a producer-director pair with me behind them is a rare and deliciously creative combination! I’m sure they will turn Krrish 4 into a theatrical experience that has never been made in India. The dream is to make India proud globally with a larger-than-life experience like Krrish 4”, he added.

