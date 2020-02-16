Will Love Aaj Kal's Loss Be Malang's Box Office Gain? Trade Expert Believes So!

Photo Credit: Twitter

Love Aaj Kal opened with huge numbers of Rs 12.40 on Friday and that's all thanks to Valentine's Day. Once the love in the air was extinguished, the film's box office collection fell tremendously. It earned a meager Rs 8.10 crore which is only slightly better than what the 2009 film by the same name and director earned on its first day (Rs 8.05 crore). Now there is someone who is going to reap the benefits of Love Aaj Kal's dwindling income at the box office and that's Malang. The film has managed to stay steady despite the Love Aaj Kal craze in its second weekend. Taran Adarsh, trade expert, and Film critic feels it will be Malang's gain now. Love Aaj Kal: Ranking All Imtiaz Ali Movies From Worst to Best; Where Does Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Starrer Fit In?

Like Love Aaj Kal, Malang too got some really extreme reviews panning everyone from the director to the cast. Although it wasn't lucky to enjoy an opening like Imtiaz Ali's do-over, it managed to stay put at the ticket windows. Perhaps for the want of an option other than Love Aaj Kal, people could choose Malang this weekend.

#Malang maintains at similar levels on [second] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]... Rejection of #LoveAajKal will benefit the film... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 44.42 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2020

Trade does have much expectation from Love Aaj Kal's Sunday numbers either and is quite disappointing. We are yet to get a big February hit and are still cheering the laurels of Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior which was a January release.