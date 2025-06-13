Despite Breakup With Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Disha Patani As She Turns 33, Mouni Roy Calls Her ‘Mystifying, Electrifying Lil Sis’ in Emotional Note

Despite their breakup, actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, continues to share a warm bond with Disha Patani. On the actress’s birthday, Ayesha took to Instagram to send her heartfelt wishes. Sharing images, she wrote, “Happppppppiest birthday deeeeeeeshu!! wish you the besssst year ahead!! @dishapatani. Notably, the birthday girl was quick to acknowledge the post and replied with a sweet message, “Love you so much my aunty,” followed by red heart emojis. In the first image, Disha is seen at her candid best beside a cow, while in the next, she strikes a cheerful pose with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff. Disha Patani Birthday: The Epitome of Smouldering Elegance (View Pics)
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were long speculated to be in a relationship, with buzz about their romance starting around 2016. Though the two never officially confirmed their status, their close bond and frequent appearances together sparked widespread rumors. The rumored couple first teamed up for the music video Befikra in 2016. They later shared screen space as leads in Ahmed Khan's action-thriller Baaghi 2. Disha also featured in a special dance number, Do You Love Me, in Baaghi 3. Disha and Tiger reportedly parted ways in 2022, though neither publicly acknowledged the breakup. Speculation about their split surfaced through media reports and subtle hints on social media. Interestingly, despite the relationship ending, the Malang actress continues to share a strong and affectionate bond with Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff, and his mother, Ayesha Shroff.