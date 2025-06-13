  • Entertainment
    Despite Breakup With Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Disha Patani As She Turns 33, Mouni Roy Calls Her ‘Mystifying, Electrifying Lil Sis’ in Emotional Note

    Despite parting ways with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani continues to share a close bond with his family. On her 33rd birthday, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff posted a heartfelt message calling her, dearest Dishoo, while close friend Mouni Roy shared an emotional note describing her as a 'mystifying, electrifying lil sis' and wishing her endless love.

    Bollywood IANS| Jun 13, 2025 11:56 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Despite Breakup With Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Disha Patani As She Turns 33, Mouni Roy Calls Her ‘Mystifying, Electrifying Lil Sis’ in Emotional Note
    Disha Patani's Birthday (Photo Credit: IANS, @imouniroy)

    Despite their breakup, actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, continues to share a warm bond with Disha Patani. On the actress’s birthday, Ayesha took to Instagram to send her heartfelt wishes. Sharing images, she wrote, “Happppppppiest birthday deeeeeeeshu!! wish you the besssst year ahead!! @dishapatani. Notably, the birthday girl was quick to acknowledge the post and replied with a sweet message, “Love you so much my aunty,” followed by red heart emojis. In the first image, Disha is seen at her candid best beside a cow, while in the next, she strikes a cheerful pose with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff. Disha Patani Birthday: The Epitome of Smouldering Elegance (View Pics)

    Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff wishes Disha Patani on 33rd Birthday - See Post

     

     

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

     

     

    A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

     

    Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were long speculated to be in a relationship, with buzz about their romance starting around 2016. Though the two never officially confirmed their status, their close bond and frequent appearances together sparked widespread rumors. The rumored couple first teamed up for the music video Befikra in 2016. They later shared screen space as leads in Ahmed Khan’s action-thriller Baaghi 2. Disha also featured in a special dance number, Do You Love Me, in Baaghi 3. Disha and Tiger reportedly parted ways in 2022, though neither publicly acknowledged the breakup. Speculation about their split surfaced through media reports and subtle hints on social media. Interestingly, despite the relationship ending, the Malang actress continues to share a strong and affectionate bond with Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, and his mother, Ayesha Shroff. Snana Yatra 2025 Images and Videos: Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins With Debasnana Purnima, the Auspicious Bathing Ritual of the Sibling Gods, See Pictures and Clips Live From Odisha

