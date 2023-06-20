Sometimes we want to live life like Rahul Khanna. He spends his time on earth looking extremely delicious, posts the hotness on his Instagram account, associates with a few brands, does sporadic cameos and some American shows and lives life king-size. Being single has never looked so cool and hot at the same time as it does on Rahul Khanna. He is the definition of why being unattached can be as rewarding as being with someone. Despite all of that, this man gets ditched often! Rahul Khanna Birthday Special: Urbane, Suave and Perennially Dapper, the Boutique Actor Charms and How!

Now we are strictly talking about the movies Rahul Khanna stars in. We mean the dude gets rejected in such situations in these movies that you are left with nothing but anger. But you what's worse? Rahul played the ditched man in two movies which released in the same year. Let us break it down for you.

Love Aaj Kal

This is the most brutal rejection one can ever go through. His wife ditched him the day after the wedding because she is in love with someone else. While we knew Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone was supposed to be the endgame, ditching Khanna this way was so not DONE! Rahul Khanna Birthday: From Suggesting Elopement To Where Not To Wear A Lungi: Five Style And Grooming Advices By The Actor That Are Smart And Wicked!.

Wake Up Sid

This was more about compatibility issues than anything else. Also the fact that Aisha played by Konkana Sen Sharma, had feelings for Sid. But for any sane person, Rahul Khanna's character made more sense as a partner but then love and cinema don't work that way.

