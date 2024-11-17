Mumbai, November 17: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, a 43-year-old police officer allegedly died after falling from the local train at Kalyan railway station. Officials said that the deceased, identified as Dattaray Lokhande, was on his way to work when the accident occurred. The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, November 15, at Kalyan Railway Station. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

Railway police said that Dattaray Lokhande, who was originally from Manwath village in Parbhani district, was stationed at the Railway Police Headquarters in Ghatkopar, reports HT. The incident took place on Friday morning when Lokhande was on his way to report to duty in Ghatkopar. Officials said that Lokhande arrived on platform No. 7 at Kalyan station to catch a local train. Mumbai Shocker: 5 Dogs Found Dead With Tied Mouths in Nullah in Kandivali, Case Filed.

However, at around 10.50 AM, Dattaray fell from an unidentified train and died on the spot. After being alerted about the incident, a team of Kalyan Railway Police quickly reached the spot and began a preliminary investigation. Later, they sent Lokhande's body to a government hospital for post-mortem and registered an accidental death case.

Pandhari Kande, Senior Police Inspector, confirmed the incident and said that the CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed. However, it is reported that there were no CCTV cameras at the exact location where Lokhande fell, thus complicating the investigation. During the preliminary investigation, cops also learned that Dattaray was allegedly under stress due to his transfer a few months ago. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Killed Over Bursting of Crackers in Maharashtra’s Antop Hill Area; 5 Accused Arrested.

It was found that Lokhande was transferred after there were allegations of inaction against him and other officers in a case where a few young passengers had allegedly beaten an elderly man inside a train after falsely accusing him of carrying beef.

