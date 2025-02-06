Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been happily married for over seven years, but before meeting him, the actress faced challenges in her past relationships. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress opened up about the pain of being hurt by "dishonesty" in her earlier romances. She emphasised her desire to find a partner who shared her vision of building a family. The actress also revealed that she had a clear set of non-negotiables when it came to choosing a life partner. Priyanka Chopra Dances to ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations; Malti Marie Shows Off Her Mehndi Design (See Pics and Videos).

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Past Relationships

In the interview, Priyanka talked about experiencing failed relationships and discussed a few non-negotiable qualities she desired in her partner. “The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I’d been hurt by dishonesty. The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family. Third: he had to take his profession very seriously, because I take mine very seriously. Fourth: I wanted someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone who had drive and ambition, like I did,” she said. Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra’s Unseen Photos From Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations Surface Online.

Priyanka Chopra With Husband Nick Jonas

The actor then went on to add, "I wouldn’t have married him (Nick Jonas) if he didn’t. You have to look for someone who respects you. Respect is different from love and affection... You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince.”

Priyank Chopra on How She Met Nick Jonas

During the chat, Chopra also recalled how Nick Jonas messaged his friend and actress' Quantico co-star, Graham Rogers, after the show’s release. In the message, Nick called Priyanka "hot," and Graham joked that they would make a great couple. This led Nick to slide into Priyanka’s DMs, and they soon started texting each other, forming a friendly connection. Their relationship blossomed, and they tied the knot in an elaborate wedding ceremony on December 1, 2018. The couple now shares a daughter, Malti Marie.

