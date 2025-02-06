Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra’s Unseen Photos From Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations Surface Online

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off on February 5. Check out unseen photos of Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra from the couple’s mehndi and cocktail celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra’s Unseen Photos From Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations Surface Online
Priyanka Chopra with Mannara Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 01:52 PM IST

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s pre-wedding festivities have begun on a vibrant note. On February 5, their haldi, mehndi and cocktail celebrations took place in Mumbai, attended by family, friends and loved ones. Inside pictures from the event have surfaced online, showing cousins Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra posing together for a group photo and flaunting their mehndi designs. The Chopra beauties dazzled in stunning traditional ensembles for the celebrations. ‘Happiest Haldi Ceremony’: Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out at Brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (See Pics & Watch Videos).

Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sohskitchen)

Chopra Cousins At The Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations of ‘SidNee’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team_MannaraFC (@team_mannarafc)

Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra Flaunting Mehndi Designs

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sohskitchen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Mannara Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra’s Unseen Photos From Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations Surface Online
Priyanka Chopra with Mannara Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 01:52 PM IST

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s pre-wedding festivities have begun on a vibrant note. On February 5, their haldi, mehndi and cocktail celebrations took place in Mumbai, attended by family, friends and loved ones. Inside pictures from the event have surfaced online, showing cousins Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra posing together for a group photo and flaunting their mehndi designs. The Chopra beauties dazzled in stunning traditional ensembles for the celebrations. ‘Happiest Haldi Ceremony’: Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out at Brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (See Pics & Watch Videos).

Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sohskitchen)

Chopra Cousins At The Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations of ‘SidNee’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team_MannaraFC (@team_mannarafc)

Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra Flaunting Mehndi Designs

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sohskitchen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Mannara Chopra Neelam Upadhyaya Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Brother Priyanka Chopra Brother Wedding Priyanka Chopra Jonas Siddharth Chopra Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Cocktail Party Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Haldi Ceremony Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Mehndi Ceremony Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Pre-Wedding Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya Wedding Siddharth Chopra Pre-Wedding Siddharth Chopra wedding
You might also like
Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in White Strapless Gown Adorned With Colourful Floral Motifs at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video & Pics)
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in White Strapless Gown Adorned With Colourful Floral Motifs at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video & Pics)
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Primrose Yellow Saree at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities, ‘Saas’ Denise Jonas Rocks Desi Look (Watch Video & Pics)
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Primrose Yellow Saree at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities, ‘Saas’ Denise Jonas Rocks Desi Look (Watch Video & Pics)
Tags:
Mannara Chopra Neelam Upadhyaya Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Brother Priyanka Chopra Brother Wedding Priyanka Chopra Jonas Siddharth Chopra Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Cocktail Party Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Haldi Ceremony Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Mehndi Ceremony Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Pre-Wedding Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya Wedding Siddharth Chopra Pre-Wedding Siddharth Chopra wedding
You might also like
Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in White Strapless Gown Adorned With Colourful Floral Motifs at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video & Pics)
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in White Strapless Gown Adorned With Colourful Floral Motifs at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video & Pics)
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Primrose Yellow Saree at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities, ‘Saas’ Denise Jonas Rocks Desi Look (Watch Video & Pics)
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Primrose Yellow Saree at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities, ‘Saas’ Denise Jonas Rocks Desi Look (Watch Video & Pics)
‘Anuja’ OTT Release: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Oscar-Nominated Short Film to Premiere on Netflix Today (Watch Teaser Video)
Hollywood

‘Anuja’ OTT Release: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Oscar-Nominated Short Film to Premiere on Netflix Today (Watch Teaser Video)
Priyanka Chopra in India: Actress Dons Peach Shalwar Kameez, Daughter Malti Marie Looks Cute in White Frock at Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra in India: Actress Dons Peach Shalwar Kameez, Daughter Malti Marie Looks Cute in White Frock at Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Primrose Yellow Saree at Brother Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities, ‘Saas’ Denise Jonas Rocks Desi Look (Watch Video & Pics)
‘Anuja’ OTT Release: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Oscar-Nominated Short Film to Premiere on Netflix Today (Watch Teaser Video)
Hollywood

‘Anuja’ OTT Release: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Oscar-Nominated Short Film to Premiere on Netflix Today (Watch Teaser Video)
Priyanka Chopra in India: Actress Dons Peach Shalwar Kameez, Daughter Malti Marie Looks Cute in White Frock at Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra in India: Actress Dons Peach Shalwar Kameez, Daughter Malti Marie Looks Cute in White Frock at Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (Watch Videos)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
IND vs ENG
500K+ searches
England vs India
200K+ searches
Sri Lanka vs Australia
200K+ searches
Newcastle vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
Vidaamuyarchi
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel