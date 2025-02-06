Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra’s Unseen Photos From Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations Surface Online

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s pre-wedding festivities have begun on a vibrant note. On February 5, their haldi, mehndi and cocktail celebrations took place in Mumbai, attended by family, friends and loved ones. Inside pictures from the event have surfaced online, showing cousins Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra posing together for a group photo and flaunting their mehndi designs. The Chopra beauties dazzled in stunning traditional ensembles for the celebrations. ‘Happiest Haldi Ceremony’: Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out at Brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (See Pics & Watch Videos).

Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sohskitchen)

Chopra Cousins At The Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations of ‘SidNee’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team_MannaraFC (@team_mannarafc)

Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra Flaunting Mehndi Designs

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sohskitchen)

