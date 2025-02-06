Priyanka Chopra recently shared official photos from her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s mehndi ceremony, offering a delightful glimpse into the pre-wedding festivities. The photos feature PeeCee’s daughter, Malti Marie, and her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, enjoying the mehndi ritual and soaking in the desi celebrations. A fun moment captured in the clips shows Priyanka dancing to her song "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" alongside her cousin, Mannara Chopra. PeeCee captioned the post as "SidNee Ki Mehndi". Siddharth and Neelam are set to tie the knot on February 7, 2025. Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra’s Unseen Photos From Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Mehndi and Cocktail Celebrations Surface Online.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Inside Pics & Videos from Her Brother's Pre-Wedding Festivities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

