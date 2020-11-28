Yami Gautam celebrates her birthday today. The actress has been choosing her film projects really well. They may not be frequent but the roles she picks up often give her a lot of room to showcase her acting skills. She impressed one and all with Vicky Donor, did a fantastic job in Uri - The Surgical Strike and was brilliant in Bala. That's what happens when you know your strengths and witnesses to choose your projects. Quality it seems is more important to the actress than quantity. But many of you may not be aware that the lady began her career on Television. She has done a few TV shows and was quite popular on small screens as well. Bhoot Police Poster: Shooting Of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez And Yami Gautam’s Horror-Comedy Commences From November 4!

So on her birthday, we felt we should tell you about Yami's Telly tales. That's because a lot of people have moved away from TV shows a long time back and they may not have watched her TV shows.

Chand Ke Paar Chalo

This show aired in 2008 on the now defunct channel NDTV Imagine. She played Sana a Muslim girl in love with a revenge-seeking man. Gautam had said then she doesn't relate to the character at all apart from the shy personality.

Raajkumar Aaryyan

Yami played Rajkumari Bhairavi, a warrior princess who has mastered the art of war and is out to avenge the death of her parents. You can check her role as a princess here.

CID

Yami was also seen in one of the episodes of the investigative thriller.

Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam

A love story that still has a lot of followers on Youtube. This is apparently inspired by Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's Delhi-6.

Yami Gautam was recently seen in Ginny Weds Sunny and will be next seen in Bhoot Police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).