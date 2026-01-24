Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Quote on Silence Amid Rumours of Fallout With RJ Mahvash After Instagram Unfollow (View Post)

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Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked fresh speculation after posting a cryptic message on social media, just days after he unfollowed radio jockey RJ Mahvash on Instagram. While Chahal did not mention anyone by name, the timing of the post has led many fans to question whether there has been a fallout between the two. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Quote on Instagram - See Post

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Yuzvendra Chahal Post Fuels Fallout Rumours

Chahal shared the quote on his Instagram Stories, referencing a lesson from Krishna to Arjun about silence and restraint. “Not everyone deserves your explanation. Sometimes it’s okay to be silent, let them assume that you are wrong,” the quote read. Although Chahal did not add any caption or context to the post, social media users quickly connected it to recent developments involving Mahvash. Earlier this month, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting speculation among fans and online users.

Past Dating Rumours

Chahal and Mahvash have previously been linked following Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025. The two were frequently seen together, which fuelled rumours that they were more than just friends. However, both consistently denied any romantic involvement. Chahal had earlier addressed the speculation during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. “No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think,” he said. He further added, “For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even she clarified it, but it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible.” ‘My Father Was Very Khuddar Person’: RJ Mahvash Buys Defender Car, Shares Emotional and Inspiring Story From Childhood (Watch Video)

No Official Comment Yet

As of now, neither Chahal nor RJ Mahvash has issued an official statement regarding the unfollowing or the cryptic post. Fans continue to speculate online, but no confirmation of a fallout has been made. The lack of clarification has only added to the curiosity around their current equation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Varinder Chawla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).