Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and popular radio jockey and content creator RJ Mahvash have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, a move that has quickly captured the attention of eagle-eyed netizens and reignited widespread speculation regarding their relationship. The digital separation, observed and reported on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, comes after months of persistent dating rumours surrounding the duo. Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol, PBKS Spinner Says 'Feeling Much Better' (Watch Video).

Fans Speculate

Breaking: Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Q9hWHNFL3r — Rakesh Choudhary (@realRakesh0) January 22, 2026

Social Media Activity Sparks Fresh Rumours

The unfollowing was first highlighted by various paparazzi accounts and subsequently confirmed by fans who noticed that both Chahal and Mahvash were no longer on each other's follower lists. This quiet but significant social media action has led to a fresh wave of online chatter, with many speculating about the nature of their current equation. Despite their previous denials of any romantic involvement, maintaining that they were merely good friends, their frequent public appearances and online interactions had consistently fuelled the rumour mill.

Background of Speculation

The rumours linking Chahal and Mahvash gained significant traction following the cricketer's divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in March 2025. The pair were subsequently spotted together on multiple occasions, including during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and IPL 2025, and even shared photos from similar holiday locations, further intensifying public interest. Yuzvendra Chahal to Reunite With Dhanashree Verma? Star Indian Cricketer Likely to Join Ex-Wife in Reality Show's Cast.

RJ Mahvash, in particular, had faced considerable online trolling, with some social media users labelling her a 'homewrecker' and blaming her for Chahal's previous marital split. She had previously addressed these derogatory comments, asserting her independent career and dismissing the baseless nature of the rumours.

Silence from Both Parties

As of now, neither Yuzvendra Chahal nor RJ Mahvash has issued an official statement or commented publicly on their decision to unfollow each other on Instagram. Their silence has only added to the mystery, leaving fans and media outlets to speculate on whether this marks an end to their friendship, a deliberate attempt to quell ongoing rumours, or simply a personal social media management decision. The unfolding situation continues to be closely monitored by their respective followers.

