RJ Mahvash who has recently been in the spotlight over her rumoured relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, shared an emotional and inspiring story from her childhood after buying her new Defender car. She posted a video on Instagram while sitting in the car, recalling a memory from when she was in class 5th. Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on His Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvash, Slams Fans for Calling Her ‘Housebreaker’ (Watch Video)

She narrated how heavy rains had fallen the night before a school trip, causing overflowing sewers. “I started crying thinking how I would reach school. At that time, my family didn’t have a car, so I asked my father to borrow one from our neighbour who had two cars,” she said. Mahvash revealed her father was a very “khuddar person” (self-respecting) and initially didn’t want to ask. Despite this, he went to the neighbour, who lied that both cars were at the mechanic, though they were in the garage. But, her father managed to take her to school on his bicycle, one hand holding an umbrella. Though she eventually took the bus, young Mahvash dreamed that she would one day get a car, like an Ambassador, for her family.

She shared how fulfilling this dream today, by buying her Defender, made her feel proud. Accompanying the video, she wrote: “Waqt thoda sabr aur bharosa maangta hai. Aj ager bura chal raha hai, to kal badlega dost! Phir wohi log tumse tumhari dosti maangenge. This post is for mummy papa. Ab kisike agey nazrein jhukane ki zarurat nahin… uparwala sabka waqt badalta hai chahe deir se hi sahi. Aur jo log apki journey nahi jaante, na sahi. Apne race aur logo se kitne piche se shuru kari ti wo bas ap jante hote hain. Also to all the women, suno. Kar logi tum. Promise. Main bht darpok baccha thi, phir bhi kar gayi. Tum bhi kar loge,” (Time asks for a little patience and trust. If today is going bad, tomorrow will change, my friend! The same people will later come asking for your friendship. This post is for my mum and dad. Now there’s no need to bow down to anyone… God changes everyone’s time, even if it’s late. And those who don’t know your journey, it’s okay. Only you know how far behind you started compared to others. Also, to all the women, listen— you can do it. Promise. I was a very scared child, yet I did it. You can do it too). Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash in Dubai Watching India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Fans React.

RJ Mahvash’s post struck a chord with her followers, inspiring many with her story of perseverance, self-belief and achieving dreams despite challenges from childhood.

