Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Director Laxman Utekar, who has given us some enjoyable cinematic treats in the form of Luka Chuppi, Hindi Medium and Mimi, dishes out yet another entertainer featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke uses an unimaginable centerpiece to convey a slice-of-life romantic tale. But so far-fetched is the main theme that one wonders if the makers were really serious about pulling off the entire project based on a bizarre idea. The film does work in parts but fails to reach its maximum capacity thanks to some lazy writing and lame execution. Vicky Kaushal Shared His Memorable Stage Performance With Hrithik Roshan (View Post).

Utekar’s films have some distinct motifs-the small town, the odd couple and some bizarre comedy of errors ensuing to keep you invested. This endeavor is no different. These elements do draw laughs, but stretching a central theme beyond its potential generates unintentional comedy. It keeps you engaged emotionally in chunks, but there’s a major suspension of belief that leaves this delicacy insipid and rather dull.

We are introduced to Kapil Dubey (Vicky Kaushal), his wife Saumya Chawla Dubey (Sara Ali Khan), along with their extended family. A rather sticky situation in the household leaves the couple ‘baked’ . The constant jibes made at the new bahu is too much to handle. The couple therefore decides to go nuclear at the risk of stretching their financial means. When the desired results are not achieved, the two decide to file for a divorce (only on the papers) in order to accomplish privacy and a separate house they can’t afford.

The comedy of errors start unleashing themselves in what is supposed be a 132 minutes laugh riot. The first half is quite breezy with Vicky and Sara showcasing their chemistry, later the two decide to stage fake fights to heighten the drama, which is tedious to watch beyond a point. The major highlight of the commotion is when a fake love triangle is thrown in to make the case stronger for divorce.

Watch the Trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke:

The subplots lack innovation and the execution gets weaker in the second half as the makers hurry into tying the loose ends. Sloppy writing and some convenient tropes are then employed to conclude the tale, which is off-putting. The film stays authentic in terms of the character sketching, the colors of the location, and the commotion that has been staged. What it lacks though is the concrete vision to conclude the already set commotion. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Gorge on Poha-Jalebi in Indore While Promoting Their Next Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Watch Video)

Honestly put, the film works only in parts. But the supposed comedy has more misses than hits as the makers stretch the screenplay in order to compensate for the lack of solid subplots. Vicky Kaushal is impressive and gets the small-town boy next nuances well. Sara Ali Khan supports him sincerely playing a middle-class bahu with spunk.

Final Thoughts

All in all, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a one-time-watch peppered with silly gags, loud performances and some peppy tracks. But the far-fetched story and the weak screenplay make it an average affair.

Rating: 2.5

