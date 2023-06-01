Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are rigorously promoting their next film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Now, recently the duo were in Indore for their movie's promotion, wherein they were seen relishing on poha-jalebi. Video of the actors enjoying the popular delicacy on Indore street is all over the internet. Check it out. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan Speaks Bengali During Her Kolkata Visit! (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Eat Poha-Jalebi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)