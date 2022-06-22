Popular TV actor Gireesh Sahdev who played an Indian Army officer in the short film Sarhad Ke Baad Bhi as part of the anthology Bravehearts shares how the film was an eye-opener on Army families. Bravehearts – The Untold Stories of Heroes: Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi To Star in an Army-Based Anthology.

The story of the film revolves around the journey of Colonel Balram, a retired Indian Army officer, played by Gireesh. The story captures his return to his family after years of serving in the army and his wish to spend quality time with his wife and son Aman. However, he soon comes to realise the family time he missed out on has created a great distance between him and his son Aman. On the other hand, Aman, unaware of the multiple hardships his father faced while he was in the army, finds it difficult to accept him as his father after so long.

Gireesh said, "I feel very privileged to be part of such a crucial role in Bravehearts. The films touch upon the real hardships that our brave, strong Armymen face, including the mental health pressures and the consequences for their families. These, unfortunately, remain unnoticed by our citizens." "It only leaves me with all the more respect for our great men fighting for the safety of this country," further added the actor who is known for appearing in TV shows like Best of Luck Nikki, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal among others. Bravehearts – The Untold Stories of Heroes: Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi To Star in an Army-Based Anthology.

Naman Jain who plays the role of Aman said, "My character Aman who, like me, gradually understood the importance that mental health plays in our lives. It also made me respect our Jawans more while they retire in the hope of living life victoriously, there remain memories that scar them. This role is for paying tribute to the Jawans of the country. The short film Sarhad Ke Baad Bhi is the third part of the main anthology Bravehearts. The show is available on Dice Media YouTube channel.

