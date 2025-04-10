Not sure about Bollywood's new releases, but it's a boon for movie buffs to catch their favourite films re-releasing in theatres. Previously, re-releases were restricted to masterpieces, but now almost every iconic film from the 2000s is returning to the big screen despite being available on various OTT platforms. Because the theatrical experience just hits different, right? Amid this, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's Andaz Apna Apna is coming back to the theatres 31 years after its original release. The comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi failed to work at the box office but achieved a cult status later. 'Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Trailer: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Share New Trailer of Cult Comedy (Watch Video).

The film, which was released on November 4, 1994, featured Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor as the female leads. The film is gearing up for a grand re-release in the theatres on April 25, 2025, in a brand new 4K remastered version with enhanced Dolby 5.1 sound, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans of the classic. As we count down to the big day, let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit this iconic movie to refresh our memories or in case you didn't watch the film, here's everything you need to know about the iconic film!

Watch ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release Trailer:

‘Andaaz Apna Apna Cast’

The cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and was bankrolled by Vinay Kumar Sinha. The movie starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The ensemble cast also featured Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Tiku Talsania, Mehmood, and Jagdeep. If you haven’t seen the film, you might be surprised to learn that 90s stars Govinda and Juhi Chawla also made cameo appearances as themselves.

A Still from Andaz Apna Apna

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Plot

Let's move on to the interesting part - the plot of Andaz Apna Apna. The movie follows the hilarious story of two scheming gold diggers Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan), who aim to marry an heiress in hopes of inheriting her father's fortune. The plot takes a turn after the heiress (Karisma Kapoor) has assumed her secretary's (Raveena Tandon) identity, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings. After a point, one of them develops true feelings for the heiress while the other falls for the secretary.

How Did ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Gain Cult Status?

The film performed poorly at the time of its release due to a lack of promotion and competition from other releases. According to director Santoshi, a new distributor is to blame for Andaz Apna Apna's poor distribution. The comedy film wasn't able to compete with other films at the box office. Although Andaaz Apna Apna initially failed to work, the film found a huge fan following due to its unique humour, witty characters, and repeat value.

A Still from Andaz Apna Apna

The frequent telecast of Andaaz Apna Apna has immensely contributed to the film achieving a cult status. Iconic lines like "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hu. Aaya hoon, kuch to leke jaaunga", "Mein to kehta hu aap purush hi nahi ho...maha purush ho, maha purush!" and "Galti se mistake ho gaya," continue to excite fans even today. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Completes 30 Years: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Muhurat Shot to Sunny Deol’s Dropped Cameo, 30 Facts About Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s Cult Comedy That Might Fascinate You!.

Not just that, Andaz Apna Apna also influenced the plots of Tamil film Ullathai Allitha (1996), Telugu film Veedevadandi Babu (1997) and Kannada film Galate Aliyandru (2000).

