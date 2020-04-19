BTS Bang Bang Con: Fans Of K-Pop Band Relive Wings Tour and Enjoy Other Best Moments From Their Old Performances Online

BTS host Bang Bang con (Photo Credits: Instagram)

BTS enjoy a huge fanbase across the globe and with the recent coronavirus outbreak the K-Pop band is one of the many musical artists who had to cancel or postpone their tour. This includes their highly anticipated North American Map of the Soul Tour and hence to keep their fans entertained amid crisis, the group has decided to stream an online concert series called “Bang Bang Con.” The online concert scheduled for April 18 and 19 took off extremely well and the fan reactions are enough to show how successful it was. Featuring RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V, revisiting some memorable concerts, Bang Bang con received a huge audience. BTS' Joon Reveals the K-Pop Band is Working On a New Album Amid Coronavirus Pandemic and Fans Can't Wait For It to Drop Soon!

Day 1 of Bang Bang Con featured BTS' 2015 Live HYYH On Stage, 2016 BTS Live HYYH On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet and BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.Zip+]. The online concert also included their performances from the Wings Tour and fans could hardly contain their excitement watching those. The Wings Tour', remains one of the most iconic eras for BTS. It was to help promote their 2016 album 'Wings', and included some of their biggest hits like "Not Today", "Dope", "Save Me". Check out some of the fan reactions here! BTS' Jimin Watched Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm - Check Out Tweets.

1.2 Million Viewers:

Jinn's Falsetto:

Come Back Home Video

RM's Intermission Video

Bang Bang Con amazingly showcases a look at BTS' journey from a K-Pop boy group to becoming a global sensation. A user also wrote, "Comforted and tired haha but mostly comforted I feel like I have really gotten to spend quality time with the boys. "