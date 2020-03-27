BTS' Jimin Watched Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm - Check Out Tweets

Jimin Reveals he has watched 3 Idiots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you a BTS fan? Think the boys are the best thing about South Korea? Are you a fan of Jimin in particular? If the answer to the above questions is a yes, then we may have a piece of news that will startle you the most. The singer, songwriter, and dancer in his recent Instagram live answered a couple of his fans questions, during which he mentioned watching Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharma Joshi's 3 Idiots. What followed next was Twitterverse exploding with their multiple reactions on his sort-of-big revelation. Winter Flower Song Lyrics: K-Pop Singer Younha's New Song with BTS' RM Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Some fans were quick to join the dots and predict if BTS is even planning an Indian tour next. Well, when and if it happens, it won't be until next year considering the current coronavirus pandemic. Anyway, as we mentioned above, Indian fans are currently relishing Jimin's big revelation and their tweets below will give an idea of their happiness. BTS Makes K-Pop History by Presenting at the Grammy’s; BTS Army Go Gaga over Korean Boys’ Debut.

OMG!OMG!OMG!

THE FACT HE WATCHED 3 IDIOTS OHMYGODDDD JIMIN BOLLYWOOD KING JIMIN DESI KING pic.twitter.com/3a4Ad25RUD — dia⁷ (@FILTERJMlN) March 27, 2020

Indians are obsessed with BTS

Things desis have freaked out over: - Jimin saying he's seen 3 idiots (NEW) - BTS saying Namaste - BTS saying India - Namjoon using Agarbatti - Hobi eating desi food We really live like this huh 🤩 — missh⁷ (@dionyjoonysus) March 27, 2020

Joining the Dots

WE GOT SO MANY BTS AND INDIA RELATED INTERACTIONS THO- THEM EATING PANEER, THWM MENTIONING INDIA ON THE CONNECT BTS, THE TWO SPOTIFY VIDEOS, THEM KNOWING 'NAMASTEBTS' WAS TRENDING IN INDIA and now JIMIN WATCHING 3 IDIOTS- YALL IM TELLING YOU BANG PD IS UP TO SMTH- A CONCERT??? pic.twitter.com/lPMdbGL9St — sidechicks⁷🔪 (@DIORHOESEOK) March 27, 2020

A Big Win Surely

JIMIN SAW 3 IDIOTS, DESIMYS IT'S A WIN FOR US pic.twitter.com/Dxfq88egQU — Sneha⁷👁️Fairy Tail (@Mangekyou_BTS) March 27, 2020

If Jimin Has Watched, You Should Too

Jimin watched "3 idiots". 😍 If anyone doesn't know, "3 idiots" is an indian movie which is considered as one of the best movies of all time. It's highly recommended. I bet you didn't watch it, you are really missing something great & inspiring 😍💕💕 pic.twitter.com/WEkALm6n9S — Tàm Silvi⁷ (@BoraV1230) March 27, 2020

All Izz Well

OMG ALL IS WELL... ALL IS WELL!! DESIMYS JIMIN WATCHED 3 IDIOTS... YES Y'ALL HEARING RIGHT.. JIMIN WATCHED 3 IDIOTS.. pic.twitter.com/F0Ql9L1AHx — Bunny Misses BTS⁷ ♡ (@Tannieverse7) March 27, 2020

BTS and AR Rahman, How Interesting is That?

Jimin watched 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan’s superior movie, what does this mean? It means BTS x Ar Rahman collab soon pic.twitter.com/sO3SCIp3Ye — molly ⁷ ₁₀ (@bangtansuji) March 27, 2020

We All Love This Movie

excuse me he has seen 3 idiots??????? PARK JIMIN HAS SEEN 3 IDIOTS AS IN MY ALL TIME FAV BOLLYWOOD MOVIE??? pic.twitter.com/JWu9gHcLY9 — 𝓁 𝓎 𝓇 𝒶 ⁷ 🌹 (@victaerian) March 27, 2020

No Kidding!

WHATTHEFUCK JIMIN WATCHED 3 IDIOTS ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?%*/?%?$?$?$?? HOLY SHIT JIMIN DESI pic.twitter.com/cVjso8QLzA — this user is dead cuz of jungkook's bare back (@northstarjeon) March 27, 2020

Jimin is currently enjoying his self-isolation with other group members after South Korea was amongst the nation fighting coronavirus. Their Map of the Soul Tour was cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak and their fans are praying for them to announce the new dates soon.