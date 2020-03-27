BTS' Jimin Watched Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm - Check Out Tweets
Jimin Reveals he has watched 3 Idiots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you a BTS fan? Think the boys are the best thing about South Korea? Are you a fan of Jimin in particular? If the answer to the above questions is a yes, then we may have a piece of news that will startle you the most. The singer, songwriter, and dancer in his recent Instagram live answered a couple of his fans questions, during which he mentioned watching Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharma Joshi's 3 Idiots. What followed next was Twitterverse exploding with their multiple reactions on his sort-of-big revelation. Winter Flower Song Lyrics: K-Pop Singer Younha's New Song with BTS' RM Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Some fans were quick to join the dots and predict if BTS is even planning an Indian tour next. Well, when and if it happens, it won't be until next year considering the current coronavirus pandemic. Anyway, as we mentioned above, Indian fans are currently relishing Jimin's big revelation and their tweets below will give an idea of their happiness. BTS Makes K-Pop History by Presenting at the Grammy’s; BTS Army Go Gaga over Korean Boys’ Debut.

Jimin is currently enjoying his self-isolation with other group members after South Korea was amongst the nation fighting coronavirus. Their Map of the Soul Tour was cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak and their fans are praying for them to announce the new dates soon.