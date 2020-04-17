BTS' Joon Reveals the K-Pop Band is Working On a New Album Amid Coronavirus Pandemic and Fans Can't Wait For It to Drop Soon! 

BTS (Photo Credits: Twitter)

BTS is one of the most-loved K-pop bands around the world. With the coronavirus lockdown keeping everyone at home, BTS fans have been missing watching the band together but luckily with RM's recent live session on YouTube, they got a few exciting updates on the band's upcoming content. While BTS recently released their new album, Map Of the Soul: 7 the band is already working on their next album revealed RM in his fan session. BTS' Jimin Watched Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and Twitterati Cannot Keep Calm - Check Out Tweets.

Hearing that the band is already working on their next album, the army (BTS fans) could hardly contain their excitement. Given that the pandemic has forced them to cancel all their tours, BTS seem to be making productive use of their time by working on new music. Not just this, Nam-Joon also revealed that they will try to go live once every week to stay connected with fans amidst this crisis. RM's YouTube live session received a massive response in fact that even led to the session to crash.

Check Out RM's YouTube Video Here:

While Joon started to trend on Twitter immediately, he is the second member from the band who was all over Twitter trends after Jungkook. The latter was trending for debuting his new look with glasses online. With RM's session, BTS Army went crazy and have been posting praises for the band ever since. Check out some tweets here. Winter Flower Song Lyrics: K-Pop Singer Younha's New Song with BTS' RM Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

BTS Army Fans Get Emotional:

in case you haven’t cried today, know that joon has a framed picture of army (crowd), which he keeps on his desk in his studio and probably looks and smiles fondly at whenever he misses us 🥺pic.twitter.com/EqdJIdGPw5 — ً ella⁷ 시차 ♡ (@giggIykoo) April 17, 2020

Army When They Hear BTS Will Go Live:

JOON SAID THAT THEY’LL TRY TO GO LIVE ONCE A WEEK AND SHOW US THEIR DAILY LIVES AND WHAT THEY’VE BEEN DOING ??? im crying pic.twitter.com/dtNqzpCeyb — klea⁷♡ (@GGUKlESMOON) April 17, 2020

New Album Coming Soon!

joon really said they are preparing bts new album and they will turn on the live once a week to show their daily activity????!??pic.twitter.com/X80Y49WK7a — ana⁷ (@taemworks) April 17, 2020

Hearing About BTS' New Album:

Joon: we have a new album. Peace out pic.twitter.com/bOdDApVufB — Dy⁷|| follow limit🤦‍♀️ (@_jungkssi) April 17, 2020

Well, we certainly hope the new BTS album drops soon to give everyone some solace amid this difficult time. Also, we can't imagine how much fun the band's live sessions are going to be! Stay tuned for more BTS updates.