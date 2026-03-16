Kim Taehyung, widely known as V of the global pop sensation BTS, has officially joined TikTok, sparking a massive wave of activity across social media. The singer launched his personal account, @tete_kimv, on March 13, 2026, and achieved a milestone of one million followers within just a few hours of the profile being discovered by fans. BTS Announces ‘ARIRANG’ Netflix Trailer Release for Tomorrow; Members Celebrate With Goofy ‘Butter’ Dance Video (Watch Video).

The rapid growth comes as BTS prepares for their highly anticipated group comeback. Despite having no profile picture or uploaded content at the time of discovery, the account's authenticity was quickly confirmed when fellow members Jungkook and J-Hope became the first to follow him.

BTS V Is Finally on TikTok!

V’s entry into TikTok has already begun shattering digital records, a trend consistent with his previous social media debuts. By March 15, less than 48 hours after the account went live, his follower count had surged past 3.5 million.

Fans, known as ARMY, identified the account after noticing Jungkook had updated his own following list. The timing of the launch has fueled speculation regarding upcoming promotional activities, as the group is scheduled to release their new album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026.

Just V Things

📊| #V has surpassed 1.1 MILLION followers on TikTok in a few hours! CONGRATULATIONS V pic.twitter.com/iPNwwbrcXa — BTS Charts News (@btschartsxdaily) March 13, 2026

This isn't the first time V has demonstrated immense social media drawing power. He previously set Guinness World Records for the fastest time to reach both one million and ten million followers when the BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts in 2021.

BTS Presence on TikTok

With V’s arrival, three members of the septet now maintain individual profiles on the platform, alongside the group's official account, which currently boasts over 78 million followers.

Jungkook remains the most followed individual member on the app with over 24 million followers, followed by J-Hope, who maintains a strong presence with approximately 14 million followers. V has quickly established himself as the third member to launch a personal channel, already amassing millions of supporters in his first few days. BTS’ J-Hope Turns 32: Hobi Donates KRW 300 Million on His Birthday Toward Children’s Welfare and Education.

The addition of V has led fans to anticipate potential "TikTok challenges" and collaborative short-form videos, an idea the members previously hinted at in recent press interviews. While RM, Jin, Suga, and Jimin currently interact with fans primarily through the group’s official channels, many expect more solo accounts to appear as the group's "BTS The City Arirang" celebration kicks off in Seoul later this month.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).