BTS' new single "Dynamite" has become a massive hit and it also became a historic one for the K-Pop considering that it found itself on the No 1 spot of Billboard Hot 100, making them the first all-South Korean group to lead the Hot 100. Their first all English single also found itself on the Billboard Global 200's Top 10 chart and looks like nothing is stopping this Korean band from taking over the music industry on an international level. Recently, the band performed on "Dynamite" for America's Got Talent and the video almost feels like an all-new MV from the band that we definitely wished for. BTS Gives a Good Luck Message for K-Pop India Contest 2020 Grand Finale Particpants, BTS Army Goes Crazy Over 'Namaste India' (Watch Video).

Featuring band members — comprised of Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin, the Bangtan boys were seen grooving full-on retro style on an amusement park theme set. Their performance on AGT left Army once again swooning over the boys as they each showed off their brilliant skills of vocals as well as dancing in this performance. The Army was all praises for Jimin’s amazing vocals and his sweet persona and also Jungkook's curls which had recently become a thing on social media. BTS Hope for a Grammy Win After Making Billboard History As First South Korean Band to Top Hot 100 Chart.

Check Out BTS' Performance Here:

Sharing the performance on Twitter, the AGT handle wrote, "We're getting down and groovy with this DYNAMITE hit performance by @BTS_twt! #BTSonAGT." Also, Jimmy Fallon who is known to be a big fan of the band shared his excitement about this performance and wrote, "This was a flawless performance from @BTS_twt.So fun! If you don’t know BTS - watch this and become a fan. #Dynamite #BTSonAGT." "Dynamite" has been written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar and vocal-produced by Jenna Andrews. It is quickly becoming one of BTS' biggest hits and looks like is certain to go down in history.

