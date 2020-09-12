K-pop fans are bursting with excitement at this moment as the grand finale of K-Pop India Contest 2020 is ongoing. And they have got the best encouragement as popular Korean band BTS released a video of gratefulness and wishing everyone good luck for this contest. A pan-India talent hunt for the K-pop genre is being organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India. The grand finale for the same is happening live at the moment and fans of K-Pop have already tuned in to see who wins. Serving them the best form of encouragement is their favourite boy band group BTS. They released a small clip thankful to all fans for such love and support. They start their video with "Namaste India" and fans are floored! Excitement is flowing on Twitter as #NamasteIndia has already started trending along with the video of BTS' message. BTS Hope for a Grammy Win After Making Billboard History As First South Korean Band to Top Hot 100 Chart.

The genre of Korean Pop or K-Pop has a massive fan following worldwide, including India. To cater to this fandom, the Korean Cultural Centre in India (KCCI) hosts K-Pop India contest. People from across the country participate to show their talent and love towards the genre. The entire contest including the finale is being held online amid the pandemic. While enthusiasts fan and viewers stream it online, BTS shared a message for all of them. The boy band posted a one and half minute video thanking all the people for their love and also extended their congratulations to all participants. "As K-Pop artists, BTS is very proud and happy that such a great event is being held," they said. But their greetings of Namaste India in the beginning is going viral.

Check The Entire Video Here:

Fans or the BTS Army is going crazy over their message. Check some tweets here:

Overwhelmed

Crying Happy Tears

When BTS Says Namaste India

Heart Cannot Take it

Need a Moment

In case, you want to tune into the finale of the contest, watch the video below:

Clearly, fans of the boy band are too overwhelmed with this message. Meanwhile, the K-Pop India contest 2020 is the 9th edition. The winners from 18 cities are competing in the vocal and dance categories with regards to the K-pop genre. The participants would have felt already winning with a message from their favourite boy band.

