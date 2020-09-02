The growing success of K-Pop band BTS worldwide is a testimony of what pure hard work and talent can do. The Korean boy band recently charted history with their latest, first English single, "Dynamite" as it hit the No 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 US chart, the first for an Asian artist. The song's massive success can be seen in its massive sales figures and it looks like this is just the beginning for the K-Pop band. In a recent virtual press conference, the band spoke about creating history with the new track and what lies ahead for them. The band has been ticking things off their list and recently also made their VMAs performance debut. BTS Tops Billboard Hot 100 With New Song 'Dynamite', Become First Musicians From South Korea to Achieve the Feat.

Speaking about what they'd like to achieve next after making it to the top spot of US Billboard chart, BTS'RM said, "The Grammy awards are what all performers dream of. Of course, we’d like to perform there. It would be great to receive the award — that is the direction we should be headed for.” Suga too agreed with RM and said, "For now, just getting to perform on the Grammy award stage is our goal.”

Recently, after making their Video Music Awards performance debut, BTS became the first Korean musical group to perform at all four major American music award shows. With the Army by their side and also a surge of new fans following their English track "Dynamite", it looks like BTS is set to make more historic records. MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: Lady Gaga-Ariana Grande, The Weekend, BTS Win Big At The Starry Night!

Their new single "Dynamite" released in August 2020 and counted 101.1 million views within 24 hours of its release and created the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video with “Dynamite", smashing the other K-Pop band, Blackpink's record.

