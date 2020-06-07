BTS Win Hearts With Their Generous Donation of $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

BTS (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the wake of George Floyd's death in US, people have taken to the streets to protest against systematic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement has now gained momentum with it. Several celebrities too have come in support of the movement and are doing their bit by protesting and also making hefty donations for the same. If you have been following the protests and how #BlackLivesMatter became a talking point on social media as well, you will realise that K-pop fans have especially been supportive of it. After one of the biggest K-pop bands, BTS tweeted taking a stand against racism, their army (fans) made sure to make their message viral. What K-Pop Stans Means And How BTS Army is Helping in Trending their #BlackLivesMatter Campaign Using Memes and Tweets!

Fresh reports state that BTS and Big Hit Records have now made an even more powerful gesture with their recent donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. As reported by Variety, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter. Their massive contribution shows how much they truly believe in this cause and their fans are over the moon with this gesture.

Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter speaking to Variety said, "Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives." Black Lives Matter: BTS Joins the Fight Against Racism After the Horrendous Killing of George Floyd (Read Tweet).

After protests across US began in support of George Floyd, BTS had taken to Twitter saying, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter."